Business Standard

HC grants ED a week to file reply in Vadra case

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted more time to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a reply on Robert Vadra's plea challenging a money laundering case against him.

A division bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Vinod Goel asked the ED to reply within a week on the plea filed by Vadra and his close associate Manoj Arora challenging certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Vadra, who is the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, and Arora have been asked to file a rejoinder to the ED response thereafter within two weeks.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for July 18.

The case relates to the ownership of 1.9 million pounds overseas assets by Vadra. It also pertains to undisclosed foreign assets and entities to evade tax. Both Vadra and Arora were granted anticipatory bail by a trial court on April 1.

First Published: Thu, May 02 2019. 11:44 IST

