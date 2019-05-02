HC grants ED a week to file reply in Vadra case

The on Thursday granted more time to the (ED) to file a reply on Robert Vadra's challenging a case against him.

A division bench of Justice and Justice asked the ED to reply within a week on the filed by Vadra and his close associate challenging certain provisions of the Prevention of Act (PMLA).

Vadra, who is the brother-in- of Rahul Gandhi, and Arora have been asked to file a rejoinder to the ED response thereafter within two weeks.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for July 18.

The case relates to the ownership of 1.9 million pounds overseas assets by Vadra. It also pertains to undisclosed foreign assets and entities to evade tax. Both Vadra and Arora were granted anticipatory bail by a trial court on April 1.

