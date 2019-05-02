HC grants ED a week to file reply in Vadra case

-
ALSO READ
ED seeks custodial interrogation of Robert Vadra in money laundering case
Money laundering case: Robert Vadra appears before ED
Robert Vadra moves HC seeking quashing of money laundering case by ED
Robert Vadra moves anticipatory bail plea in money laundering case
Robert Vadra, mother Maureen in Jaipur to appear before ED in Bikaner land scam case
-
The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted more time to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a reply on Robert Vadra's plea challenging a money laundering case against him.
A division bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Vinod Goel asked the ED to reply within a week on the plea filed by Vadra and his close associate Manoj Arora challenging certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Vadra, who is the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, and Arora have been asked to file a rejoinder to the ED response thereafter within two weeks.
The court has scheduled the next hearing for July 18.
The case relates to the ownership of 1.9 million pounds overseas assets by Vadra. It also pertains to undisclosed foreign assets and entities to evade tax. Both Vadra and Arora were granted anticipatory bail by a trial court on April 1.
--IANS
ak/rtp
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU