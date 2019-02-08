Punjab gives 6% DA to employees, pensioners

-
The Punjab government on Friday announced six per cent dearness allowance (DA) to government employees and pensioners with effect from February 1, an official statement said.
The decision was taken by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh at a Cabinet meeting here which will benefit nearly 3.25 lakh employees and three lakh pensioners.
It will also entail an additional annual financial liability of Rs 720 crore to the state exchequer, a government statement said.
