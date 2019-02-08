JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Business-Economy

Amit Shah dares SP, BSP and Congress to clear stands on Ram temple

Business Standard

Punjab gives 6% DA to employees, pensioners

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

The Punjab government on Friday announced six per cent dearness allowance (DA) to government employees and pensioners with effect from February 1, an official statement said.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh at a Cabinet meeting here which will benefit nearly 3.25 lakh employees and three lakh pensioners.

It will also entail an additional annual financial liability of Rs 720 crore to the state exchequer, a government statement said.

--IANS

vg/rs/ab

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 16:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements