Punjab gives 6% DA to employees, pensioners

The government on Friday announced six per cent (DA) to government employees and pensioners with effect from February 1, an official statement said.

The decision was taken by at a Cabinet meeting here which will benefit nearly 3.25 lakh employees and three lakh pensioners.

It will also entail an additional annual financial liability of Rs 720 crore to the state exchequer, a government statement said.

--IANS

vg/rs/ab

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)