'Queer Eye' star reveals past suicide attempt

The presenter rose to prominence on MTV's reality "The Real World: Philadelphia" in 2004. He became an iconic fixture on the hit show "Queer Eye", where he specialises in culture alongside his "Fab Five" co-stars Porowski, Tan France, and Jonathan Van Ness, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Brown shared a video on his and accounts revealing that he had attempted to commit suicide 12 years ago in the hope to inspire others to speak out.

"Today in 2006, I did attempt to commit suicide. I was in a very dark place. I just felt like life could not get any better. Everything that was happening to me was never going to change, and I tried to take my own life," the 37-year-old told his fans.

He thanked his friends who had found him and phoned an ambulance, for saving his life.

Explaining why he wanted to share his experience, Brown said: "I want you all to know, as you see me on 'Queer Eye' helping people with their mental health and you see me on my social media, it is because it is important to me, not just because I am trained in this field but because I know so many of us suffer from mental health issues and we just don't know where to turn."

Brown, who is also a trained psychotherapist, concluded the video with words of encouragement for those who were struggling.

He directed his followers to The Trevor Project, a national organisation aimed at providing crisis intervention and to LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) youth.

"I want you to know that things do get better, that if you get help and you do the work daily, your life can change, I'm living proof of that," he smiled. "And if you know someone in your life that's going through it, reach out to them. You could be their support."

