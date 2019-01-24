JUST IN
Business Standard

Rahul congratulates CA topper Shadab Hussain

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday extended his best wishes to CA exam topper Shadab Hussain, who cleared the exam in the very first attempt.

"Congratulations, Shadab. I feel very proud of you. I extend my best wishes to you for the journey ahead," Gandhi wrote on Facebook.

Hussain, who hails from Kota in Rajasthan, is the son of a tailor. He scored 597 out of 800 with 74.63 per cent marks as announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Hussain's father studied up to Class 10 while his mother is a school dropout. He earned a B.Com degree from Kota University.

First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 14:32 IST

