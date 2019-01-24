Rahul congratulates CA topper Shadab Hussain

on Thursday extended his best wishes to CA exam Shadab Hussain, who cleared the exam in the very first attempt.

"Congratulations, Shadab. I feel very proud of you. I extend my best wishes to you for the journey ahead," wrote on

Hussain, who hails from Kota in Rajasthan, is the son of a tailor. He scored 597 out of 800 with 74.63 per cent marks as announced by the of India.

Hussain's father studied up to Class 10 while his mother is a school dropout. He earned a B.Com degree from

--IANS

som/mag/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)