Too much emphasis on tech-based learning can result in negative outcomes: OECD official

Use of technology over traditional methods of teaching in classrooms for school children may not always result in superior outcomes and sometimes the return is "negative", a from the (OECD) said on Monday.

"We don't have to track technology-based learning, neither in England nor across countries. We lack data on the evidence," Andreas Schleicher, the Director of and Skills, OECD, said here at a press interaction during the World Forum.

"It is believed that technological intensity will raise the level of learning outcome. But it is seen that sometimes a lot of emphasis on technology can do more damage," Schleicher said replying to an IANS query.

"We really do not have good understanding of those relations," he added.

The official suggested that it's not really known yet how children learn and the current trend of emphasis on technology may to some extent be misgiven.

"We lack data on how technology is used. It's not enough to know how many computers are used. But how technology is being deployed in classrooms.

"How students learn... Probably will open insights into that more than technology as such," he said.

"Using 21st with 20th century pedagogy and 19th century school system, it just doesn't add up".

Batting for the role of teachers as important cogs in the of school education, the official dismissed the idea of their becoming irrelevant with the use of technology, maintaining that "learning is always a social and relational process".

World Forum is one of the biggest gatherings of Education Ministers and education practitioners in the world. It is being held for the last 16 years in the and is supported by the and the among many.

--IANS

vn/prs

