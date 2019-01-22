IIT Hyderabad researcher to lead air pollution governance study

A from the (IIT) is leading an air pollution governance study on Indian cities, which is part of a global initiative, it was announced here on Tuesday.

Aalok Khandekar, Assistant Professor of Anthropology/Sociology, Department of Liberal Arts, is coordinating on the "Air Pollution Governance Across Cities Study" to characterize how coordination between "understanding" and "governing" air pollution is happening in different cities.

It also supports comparative insight and cross-city dialogue, according to IIT

Originally, there were six cities in the study with research groups in Beijing, Bengaluru, Houston, Philadelphia, and Albany, funded by the US National Science Foundation, an agency that supports fundamental research and in all the non-medical fields of science and engineering.

The study has now been expanded to include and four more Indian cities -- Delhi, Hyderabad, and Research in is being funded by the

"We want to understand how actors in different communities identify problems, produce and use relevant data, interpret and think creatively about that data, and are moved to action," said Khandekar.

