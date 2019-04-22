Rahul Gandhi's nomination declared valid in Amethi

In a major relief to Rahul Gandhi, the has declared as valid his nomination from the constituency in

An on Saturday had raised objections over Gandhi's nominations, alleging discrepancies over citizenship and educational qualifications in his affidavit.

Ravi Prakash, for the complainant Dhruv Raj, claimed that he had documents that indicated that Gandhi was a British national.

Taking note of the complaint, also asked the to come clean on the issue.

Yogendra Misra, the district President, on Monday, said that the allegations were countered legally after which the nomination of Gandhi was declared valid.

--IANS

amita/mr/soni

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)