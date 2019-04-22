Bengal's democracy threatened by Trinamool: Adityanath

-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday accused West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress of threatening the democratic set up through its policies of appeasement and hooliganism and urged people to choose the Narendra Modi-led BJP government in the 2019 general elections.
The BJP leader said people of Bengal will get the taste of "true development" once it ousts the Trinamool government from power and elects a saffron party government here.
"The biggest hindrance to your jobs and well being is the Trinamool Congress. Because of Trinamool's hooliganism, democracy in Bengal is under threat," Adityanath said at a election rally here in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.
"Bengal needs independence from Trinamool Congress. When a party like Trinamool will be ousted from here and the Narendra Modi-led BJP will come to the power, then every poor person will get a concrete house, water supply, LPG connection and health coverage worth Rs five lakh," he said.
Noting that Bengal has long been suffering from the twin problems of unemployment and lack of investment, he said investors are driven away from the state owing to the hostile environment created by Trinamool-backed goons.
"The youth in Bengal is unemployed because whenever an investor comes from the outside, the Trinamool Congress goons insult him and drive him away. What Congress did to the youth of India, the same was done by the Communists earlier in Bengal, and now Trinamool is also doing the same," he said.
Accusing all the opposition parties, including Congress, Trinamool and the Left of toying with Bengal's security by appeasing a certain community and treating them as vote-banks, Adityanath said it is time for people to get together and fight against the culture of appeasement.
"After becoming the Prime Minister, Modi ji had said that he would bring development for all but will not appease any community. But be it Congress, Communists or the Trinamool Congress, they always believe in the politics of appeasement.
They are toying with the security of Bengal and the country. It is time we get together to oppose their appeasement policies," he added.
