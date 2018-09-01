JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Flagship 'Pixel Watch' not coming in 2018, says Google

EC wants maximum voting by differently-abled eligible voters

Business Standard

Rahul suffers from schizophrenia: Union Minister Choubey

IANS  |  Patna 

Union Minister Ashwani Kumar Choubey on Saturday said Congress President Rahul Gandhi is suffering from schizophrenia and he should be admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Choubey, known for making controversial statements, said the way Gandhi has been speaking, it appears he has lost his mental balance.

Another Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday targeted Gandhi saying he should first explain whether he is a Hindu, Muslim or Christian before going on the Kailash Mansarovar visit.

--IANS

ik/vsc/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, September 01 2018. 15:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements