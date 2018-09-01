UP CM mourns demise of Jain monk Tarun Sagar

Uttar Pradesh on Saturday condoled the demise of Jain monk Tarun Sagar, who passed away in the morning after prolonged illness. He was 51.

In a condolence message issued by his office, Adityanath recalled the of the late as a saint who always showed the society a right direction through his preaching.

In times to come, his voice will be the guiding force for millions of his followers, the added.

Adityanath while paying rich tributes to the late monk also extended his sympathies to the followers of

--IANS

