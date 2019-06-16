Rain in Delhi brings respite from intense heat

Light rainfall on Sunday brought respite from the intense heat in the national capital, with the minimum recorded at 28.2 degrees Celsius, the season's average.

The office has forecast rain during the day and said that the maximum is likely to hover around 40 degrees Celsius.

"The sky will remain cloudy in the day. Duststorm and thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at the speed 40-50 km per hour is expected at some isolated places," said an (IMD)

Saturday's maximum was recorded at 43.4 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average, while the minimum was 27.8 degree Celsius.

