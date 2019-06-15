Greenland loses over 2 bn tonnes of ice in a day

In a sign that this year could once again set records for loss in ice, researchers have found that the island's lost more than two gigatonnes (a gigaton is equal to one billion tonnes) of ice in just a day this week due to a widespread melting event.

"Yesterday (13th June), we calculate # #icesheet lost more than 2 Gt of ice, melt was widespread but didn't quite get to #SummitCamp which was just below 0 degree C. The high melt is unusual so early in the season but not unprecedented," said the Twitter handle of the Arctic monitoring Polar Portal of the Danish Arctic research institutions.

The researchers found that the Greenland melt event was due to an atmospheric circulation in the Arctic and

The sudden spike in melting on June 13 this year is comparable to some spikes seen seven years ago, Thomas Mote, a at the who studies Greenland's climate, told

Melt off early in the season makes it easier for further ice loss later in the season, the said.

The Greenland melt season started very early this season - on April 30, which is the second earliest in a record that stretches back to 1980, according to scientists from the

"On average, the melt season starts around the 26th May, so we are almost a full month earlier this year" said in a statement released by Polar Portal.

This year's start of April 30 is second only to 2016, when a very unusual weather pattern caused a very early start to the melt season in mid-April.

Number three on the list is May 2, 2010 when a similar weather pattern also caused early melt onset closely followed by May 7 in 2017. The top four have all occurred within the last 10 years.

One reason why melting has spiked this year is that Greenland experienced a dry and cold winter.

"Through most of the winter, the majority of the has been unusually dry, which sets it up for enhanced melting - if the right weather conditions occur - in the summer this year" was quoted as saying.

The Polar Portal is a collaboration between DMI, Geological Survey of and Greenland (GEUS) and (DTU) under the Danish Ministry for Energy,

--IANS

gb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)