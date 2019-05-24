Rains bring down mercury in Himachal

Rains brought down temperatures in on Friday, bringing to thousands of tourists who have thronged the hill stations to escape the heat wave in the northern plains.

Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of 12.2 degrees Celsius, a fall by five degrees from Thursday's. It recorded a maximum of 22 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

The department has forecast more thundershowers in the state till Saturday.

Shimla and nearby areas have been experiencing moderate rain. "The entire state saw rain, bringing the temperatures down considerably," a weatherman told IANS.

Kalpa in district recorded a minimum temperature of 6.9 degrees Celsius, while it was 7.6 degrees in Manali, 16 degrees in Dharamsala and 10.9 degrees in Dalhousie.

--IANS

vg/mag/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)