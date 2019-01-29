Rains to increase minimum temperature in Delhi

The city may get some respite in the coming two days from the low minimum temperatures, which the Met department has said may rise by up to two degrees due to a likelihood of rains.

The told IANS said there is a strong likelihood of rains on January 30 in the latter part of the day and on January 31.

"The rains usually increase the minimum temperature and bring down the maximum. Such is also predicted in this case," an from the IMD said.

To the relief of people, there will also be an abatement in the pollution levels because of the scattering away of the pollutants from the air due to the rains.

The Met has predicted maximum and minimum temperatures of 21 and 6 degrees Celsius for Wednesday with shallow to moderate fog in the morning and light showers towards evening.

The overall air quality in the national capital remains "poor" as per the data provided by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The level of PM10 and PM2.5, two of the major pollutants in the air, was "moderate" and "poor", respectively.

