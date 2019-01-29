No remedy to reverse pollution of ground water in and around Vedanta's CSP: TNPCB

The Control Board on Tuesday told the that the level of the ground water in and around Vedanta group's smelting plant in the state was very high and taht there was no remedy to restore it to permissible levels.

Describing the situation as "unfortunate", told the bench of Justice and Justice that the "desirable level of water is 500 TDS and the permissible level is 2000 TDS but what is prevailing today is 15,000 to 20,000 TDS".

Telling the court that there was no way to cure that level of ground water in the area, appearing for TNPCB said that the only remedy was heavy rains but Thoothukudi area where the plant is located gets scanty rains.

"In Tuticorin the rainfall is scant and not enough for the dilution of high level of water pollution", told the courrt.

Defending the decision to close down the plant permanently, Vaidyanathan said that they have evidence that the ground water has been contaminated because of the pollutants from the plant.

Questioning the jurisdiction of the green tribunal to deal with the matter, Vaidyanathan said: "the green tribunal could not have constituted a committee for going into the issue. That is not contemplated under the NGT Act. Adjudicating powers can't be delegated."

The court is hearing a plea by government and TNPCB challenging the December 15, 2018, order of the NGT directing the TNPCB to pass a fresh order allowing renewal of consent for the operation of the plant within three weeks.

Setting aside the government's May 28, 2018 order to permanently close the Vedanta's smelting plant at Thoothukudi, the NGT had by its December 15 order directed the TNPCB to pass a fresh order allowing renewal of consent for the plant within three weeks.

The on January 2 moved the top court challenging the December 15 NGT order. It said the operation of the plant had caused irreversible water pollution.

The plant was put under lock on May 28, 2018 when the ordered the TNPCB to seal and "permanently" close the plant in the wake of violent protests.

--IANS

pk/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)