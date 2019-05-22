Raje and Gehlot travel in same flight, but don't talk to each other

Call it political animosity or compulsion, and former travelled in the same flight on Wednesday, but did not talk to each other.

They landed at from the same flight which they boarded from in the afternoon.

"Raje was in the business class while I was in the economy class. I did not know she was sitting in the front. Had I known it, I would have gone and spoken to her," said Gehlot while talking to media at

The spoke about his worries on electronic voting machines (EVMs), saying there were many complaints about them.

"In and Madhya Pradesh, strong security should be provided to safeguard EVMs. I believe courts too have accepted that EVMs can be tampered with. So, they have brought in VVPAT. If EVMs can be tampered with, then why should elections be conducted with them? EVMs are no more used in and England. Why can't we, too, follow the trend?" Gehlot asked.

He alleged that polarisation has affected elections in the country. On Narendra Modi's sojourn at Badrinath-Kedarnath and the Election Commission's "silence" on it, the Chief Minister said: "Go to Kedarnath and Badrinath, sit and meditate... the poll panel watched the entire scene without any reaction. The entire election was fought on the basis of polarisation, though tried to raise many significant issues."

Meanwhile, Raje speaking to the media said the BJP would make a clean sweep in by winning all 25 seats in the state.

The party will put up a spectacular performance across all states given the all-out efforts by PM Modi and Amit Shah, she said.

Both Raje and Gehlot came out from different gates of the airport.

