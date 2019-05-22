of Parliament has endorsed a government proposal to impose on aimed to garner millions of euros.

During a vote late on Tuesday in the Senate, 181 senators approved the tax, while four opposed Emmanuel Macron's team's initiative to the world's top digital companies by 3 per cent on much of their digital sales in related to advertising, websites and the resale of private data.

"The approval of digital is a very strong message sent by It's a signal of fiscal fairness and of our desire to rebuild the international taxation of the 21st century," told info radio on Wednesday.

Dubbed GAFA, the taxation targets digital companies with global annual sales of more than 750 million euros ($837.66 million) and sales in France of at least 25 million euros.

Introduced in France from January 1, 2019, this 3 per cent tax on digital gross sales would help to collect 500 million euros this year and 650 million euros by 2022.

This initiative comes at a time when the government has been beset by nationwide protests against the high cost of living and economic policies perceived as favouring big business and the wealthy, but doing nothing to help the needy.

Reports say the taxation was also driven by domestic budget concerns and the need to seek new sources to compensate for extra-spending on emergency measures worth 10 billion euros to address the "Yellow Vest" social uprising.

