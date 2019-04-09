Rajinikanth's next 'Darbar' first poster unvieled

Superstar Rajinikanth's next Tamil movie with filmmaker A.R. Murugadoss has been titled "Darbar", its makers revealed on Tuesday.

Murugadoss took to twitter to unveil the film's title and first look poster.

"Here you go guys. The first look of our very own Thalaivar in 'Darbar'," he wrote, confirming that the film will hit the screens during festival next year.

Last seen playing a with a violent past in "Petta", is believed to be playing a in this project.

The poster has khaki connect and makes it evident that the entire film will be shot in

On Monday, it was officially announced that Nayanthara was roped in to play the leading lady.

After working with in "Chandramukhi" and also briefly in "Kuselan", this is the third time Nayanthara teams up with the 68-year-old star.

Popular lensman Santosh Sivan will crank the camera while Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music. Sreekar Prasad will take care of editing.

--IANS

hp/pg

