Rakhshanda Jalil translates Kaifi Azmi's most exquisite poems

Kaifi Azmi's literary legacy remains a bright star in the firmament of poetry and Rakhshanda Jalil's upcoming "Kaifiyat" is billed as a stunning new translation of his most exquisite poems, also containing insightful trivia about his life and legacy.

Azmi's poetic temperament -- ranging from timeless lyrics in films like "Kagaz Ke Phool" to soaring revolutionary verses that denounced tyranny -- seamlessly combined the radical and the progressive with the lyrical and the romantic.

"Love and romance, in fact, run like warp through the woof of politics and protest in Kaifi's poetry. This beautifully curated volume brings together poems and lyrics that reflect Kaifi's views on women and romance -- from sweetly lyrical odes like 'The First Greeting' to the powerful, anthem-like 'Woman'; from the haunting 'Regret' to the mercurial 'She of the Many Faces'. These stunning verses conjure a dynamic portrait of womanhood as seen through the eyes of an exquisitely gifted poet," publisher India said on Tuesday.

Jalil's scintillating new translation is accompanied by an illuminating introduction on Kaifi Azmi's life and legacy, as well as a moving foreword by his daughter and an afterword by his widow,

The book will soon be available online as well as in bookstores.

