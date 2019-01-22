Sadhguru releases new book with probing insight into life

Spiritual master Sadhguru has released a new book "Flowers on the Path", which is billed as a probing, passionate and provocative insight into life.

Published by India, the book is a collection of articles by Sadhguru which have, for several years, been read and appreciated by many for their beauty, humour, clarity and wisdom.

"And like flowers, these articles have inspired and stimulated readers, wafting into their lives as a gentle fragrance on some mornings, and on others, startling them awake with fresh perspectives on age-old ideas and beliefs," the publisher said in a statement.

Sadhguru has been a at the United Nations General Assembly, a regular at the World Economic Forum, and a special invitee at the Australian Leadership Retreat, Indian Economic Summit and TED.

He is also the of Isha Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to the well-being of the individual and the world for the past three decades.

--IANS

ss/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)