Ram Vilas Paswan's LJP splits in Bihar

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's (LJP) has split with Satyanand Sharma, along with several other party office-bearers resigning and forming a new party -- the (Secular).

Sharma has accused of promoting only his family members in the party and said the has been turned into a family fiefdom of

"Paswan's family has been dominating over the party, there is no internal democracy in the party."

ally won all the six seats it contested in the elections in Of its six MPs, three are family members of -- his son and two younger brothers.

--IANS

ik/pg/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)