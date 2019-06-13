CBI books former MP Ateeq Ahmed for kidnapping, assault

-
The CBI on Thursday said that it has registered a case against former member of parliament (MP) Ateeq Ahmed and others allegedly for kidnapping and assaulting a real estate dealer.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered the FIR on Wednesday on the Supreme Court order of April 23, 2019.
The CBI has named former Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ahmed, his son Umar Ahmed and 15 others in the case.
Mohit Jaiswal, a real estate dealer was kidnapped on December 26 last year from Lucknow and taken to the prison where he was assaulted by the jailed don Ahmed and his aides and was forced to transfer his business to them.
The CBI has charged them under the sections of kidnapping, extortion, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and robbery.
According to the CBI officials, Jaiswal was abducted from his Lucknow office and taken to Deoria Jail, where he was allegedly assaulted by Ahmed and his aides, who were lodged there, and forced to transfer his business to them.
Ahmed was an SP member in the 14th Lok Sabha representing Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh from 2004 to 2009.
