CBI books former MP Ateeq Ahmed for kidnapping, assault

The on Thursday said that it has registered a case against former (MP) Ateeq Ahmed and others allegedly for kidnapping and assaulting a

The (CBI) registered the FIR on Wednesday on the order of April 23, 2019.

The has named former Ahmed, his son and 15 others in the case.

Mohit Jaiswal, a was kidnapped on December 26 last year from and taken to the prison where he was assaulted by the jailed don Ahmed and his aides and was forced to transfer his business to them.

The has charged them under the sections of kidnapping, extortion, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and robbery.

According to the CBI officials, Jaiswal was abducted from his office and taken to Deoria Jail, where he was allegedly assaulted by Ahmed and his aides, who were lodged there, and forced to transfer his business to them.

Ahmed was an member in the 14th Lok Sabha representing Phulpur in from 2004 to 2009.

