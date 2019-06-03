RBI bars auditor S.R. Batliboi & Co from bank audits

The (RBI) on Monday barred auditing firm S.R. & Company from handing audits in commercial banks for a period of one-year starting April 1, 2019.

The action has been taken for lapses in a statutory assignment, the RBI said in a statement. The had put in place an enforcement action framework.

"In terms of the aforesaid enforcement action framework, on account of the lapses identified in a statutory assignment carried out by the firm, M/s S.R. & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants (ICAI Firm Registration Number: 301003E), it has been decided that RBI will not approve the said firm for carrying out statutory assignments in commercial banks for one year starting April 1, 2019," the statement said.

S.R. & Co is an affiliate of (EY), one of the big four audit firms in The company had audited the accounts of (IL&FS). Besides, the firm is also the of Interglobe Aviation, the owner of India's largest IndiGo, and

The Reserve Bank said that the action taken has been communicated to the of

--IANS

rrb/ana/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)