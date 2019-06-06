JUST IN
RBI supports growth stance with repo rate cut

Business Standard

RBI cuts key lending rate to boost growth

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Home and auto loans are set to become cheaper as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday lowered its key lending rate for commercial banks by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.75 per cent.

Besides, the RBI changed the monetary policy stance from neutral to accommodative.

Accordingly, the lower repo, or short-term lending rate for commercial banks, will reduce interest cost on automobile and home loans, thereby ushering in growth.

The decision to reduce the repo rate was taken by the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) at its second monetary policy review of the current fiscal.

First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 12:10 IST

