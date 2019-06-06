RBI cuts key lending rate to boost growth

Home and auto loans are set to become cheaper as the of India (RBI) on Thursday lowered its key lending rate for commercial banks by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.75 per cent.

Besides, the RBI changed the monetary policy stance from neutral to accommodative.

Accordingly, the lower repo, or short-term lending rate for commercial banks, will reduce interest cost on automobile and home loans, thereby ushering in growth.

The decision to reduce the repo rate was taken by the (MPC) at its second monetary policy review of the current fiscal.

--IANS

rv-nk/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)