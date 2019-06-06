Key Indian equity market in red

Taking a cue from global markets, the key Indian equity market indices on Thursday opened higher but immediately on commencement of trading, both the indices were quoting in red, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's bi-monthly monetary policy announcement.

The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 40,083.54 on Tuesday, opened higher at 40,136.43.

Minutes into trading, it was quoting at 40,016.87, down by 66.67 points, or 0.17 per cent.

The markets remained closed on Wednesday on account of Eid-ul-Fitr

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader Nifty 50, which had closed at 12,021.65 on Tuesday, was quoting at 11,999.50, down by 22.15 points or 0.18 per cent.

The of the RBI will announce its resolution under the Second Bi-monthly Monetary Policy Statement for 2019-20 later in the day.

On Thursday, Asian indices were mostly showing a positive trend. Japan's Nikkei 225 was quoting in green, up by 0.17 per cent; Hang Seng was also up by 0.27 per cent. South Korea's Kospi was quoting in green, up by 0.10 per cent. China's Shanghai Composite was, trading in red though, down by 0.50 per cent.

Overnight, Nasdaq closed in green, up by 0.64 per cent while FTSE was also up by 0.08 per cent at the closing on Wednesday.

--IANS

bdc/in

