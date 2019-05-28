RBI to extend RTGS deadline to 6 p.m. from June 1

The has decided to extend the usage timings for 'Real Time Gross Settlement' (RTGS) system from June 1.

A notification to this effect was issued on Tuesday.

is a financial transaction system, where there is continuous and real-time settlement of fund transfers, individually on a transaction-by-transaction basis.

However, the system does not works on a 24-hour basis.

The current service window for customer transactions is available to banks from 8 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. on a working day, for settlement at the RBI's end.

"It has been decided to extend the timings for customer transactions (initial cut-off) in from 4.30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

"The time-varying charges for transactions in RTGS from 13:00 hours (1 p.m.) to 18:00 hours (6 p.m.) shall be Rs 5 per outward transaction," it said.

