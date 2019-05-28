Vodafone Idea completes network integration in Punjab

-
Telecom major Vodafone Idea on Tuesday said it has completed its network integration in Punjab.
Punjab is the the tenth telecom circle where Vodafone Idea has completed the network integration after Vodafone India and Idea Cellular merged last year.
The company said in a statement that 4G services for both Vodafone and Idea customers in Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala, Bathinda, Moga, and Hoshiarpur among others will enhance post the integration.
"Vodafone Idea announced the successful consolidation of its radio network integration in Punjab service area. With this, Punjab is amongst the first ten circles to complete integration in the world's largest network integration exercise which is currently underway in India," it said.
Post integration, Vodafone Idea's 4G coverage has increased to cover over 90 per cent of the population across 24 districts with 227 towns and 10,162 villages in Punjab, it added.
The telecom service provider is deploying new technologies such as "Massive MIMO, Small Cells and TDD" to increase coverage and network capacity in the region.
Sudhir Pradhan, Business Head, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, Vodafone Idea said: "The successful consolidation of network in Punjab circle will enable nearly 11 million customers of Vodafone Idea to enjoy a unified network experience on 2G, 3G and 4G."
In other circles, network integration is taking place on a cluster-by-cluster basis, the company said.
