Re-polling underway in five Andhra booths

Re-polling was underway in five polling stations in on Monday.

Polling began at 7 a.m. in the five booths in Guntur, and districts and it will continue till 6 p.m.

According to (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, there are a total of 5,064 voters in these booths.

While polling for both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections was being held in three booths in Guntur and district, balloting was on only for Lok Sabha elections in two booths in district.

Elections to 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies were held on April 11.

Following complaints of violence, malfunctioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) or other circumstances that prevented voters from exercising their franchise freely, the decided to hold re-polls in five booths.

The election authorities have made adequate security arrangements at all five booths to prevent any violence. They have also taken extra precautions to ensure that there were no technical glitches in the EVMs.

According to of Police (Law and Order) Ravi Shankar Ayyanar, 1,200 police personnel were deployed to ensure smooth and peaceful re-polling.

