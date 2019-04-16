Andhra Pradesh registered 79.74% polling

JUST IN
IANS  |  Amaravati 

Andhra Pradesh recorded 79.74 per cent voting in simultaneous elections to the Assembly and the Lok Sabha on April 11.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer, of the 3,93,45,717 voters, 3,13,33,163 cast their vote in the state. The poll officials on April 12 had put the turnout at 79.05 per cent. It has now been revised after receipt of reports from all constituencies.

A total of 319 candidates were in the fray for the 25 Lok Sabha seats and 2,118 for the 175-member Assembly.

The highest voter turnout was recorded in the Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency, which saw 85.53 per cent voting. The Visakhapatnam constituency registered lowest turnout of 67.25 per cent.

Interestingly, in the previous elections, Bapatla and Visakhapatnam had recorded highest and lowest turnout at 85.16 per cent and 67.53 per cent, respectively.

This was the first general election held in Andhra Pradesh after bifurcation of the state in June 2014, which led to the creation of Telangana.

The previous elections held in undivided Andhra Pradesh had witnessed 74.64 per cent polling.

