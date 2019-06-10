Record 48 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Monday

Delhi on Monday witnessed maximum temperature going to "record" 48 degree Celsius mark.
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), an observatory in Safdarjung recorded maximum temperature at 45.6 degrees Celsius while the one in Palam saw mercury touching 48.0 degree mark.
Earlier, the highest temperature was recorded at 47.8 degree Celsius in 2014.
Western, central, and northern parts of the country on Monday witnessed a surge in temperature, making the heatwave conditions severe.
