Record 48 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Monday

on Monday witnessed maximum going to "record" 48 mark.

According to (IMD), an observatory in Safdarjung recorded maximum at 45.6 degrees while the one in Palam saw mercury touching 48.0 mark.

Earlier, the highest was recorded at 47.8 in 2014.

Western, central, and northern parts of the country on Monday witnessed a surge in temperature, making the heatwave conditions severe.

--IANS

spk/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)