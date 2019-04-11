'Rejected' stamp against Gadkari's name in Nagpur

-
ALSO READ
Gadkari faints on stage at university convocation in Maharashtra
Water problem main issue in Maharashtra, says Gadkari
Leadership must own up to defeat also: Nitin Gadkari
Gadkari faints on stage in Maha, attributes it to low sugar
Gadkari faints on stage in Maha, attributes it to low oxygen
-
There was a minor flutter when a stamp 'REJECTED' was noticed against the name of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari outside a polling station here.
The bold stamp was seen on the list of candidates put up at the New Indian English School polling station. Gadkari, who hails from Nagpur, is also the BJP candidate from the constituency.
A district official said that the candidates' list is put up to inform the voters about all the candidates in a constituency, but admitted that they were shocked to see the 'REJECTED' stamp against Gadkari's name and photo.
A state election official in Mumbai said that the incident was probably a prank.
Meanwhile, blissfully unaware that he had been targeted by pranksters, Gadkari along with his wife Kanchan and other family members exercised his franchise at a polling booth in Mahal area of the city.
--IANS
qn/rtp
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU