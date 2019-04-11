Through sand sculpture, artist urges people to vote

-
Using art to raise voter awareness, Odisha-based sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Thursday created a sand art sculpture 'Your Vote, Your Future', urging people to cast their vote as the first phase of parliamentary elections got underway.
The head of the Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi, Pattnaik took to Twitter to request "all voters to vote for nation's development".
Taken against the Bay of Bengal, a photograph showed the sand art at the Puri beach, depicting the diverse people of India, an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and an inked finger showing the casting of vote.
Polling is on for 91 seats in the first phase of parliamentary elections across 18 states and two union territories. Votes are also being cast for Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha.
