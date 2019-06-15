Rishabh Pant joins India team in Manchester

Promising wicketkeeper-batsman has reached and joined the Indian team preparing for the much-awaited tie against on Sunday.

The BCCI on Saturday tweeted an image of in Indian gear at the Old Trafford. Another image on the Indian team's handle showed training with and

There has been no official word yet as to whether Pant has been made part of the squad with the BCCI saying earlier that the lad was in the UK as a standby for injured opener

Dhawan, who scored a match-winning century against on June 9, reportedly played much of that innings with a hairline fracture on his left thumb which he sustained after being hit by a bouncer from early in the innings.

K.L. Rahul, who has opened the innings a number of times in limited over for India, has played in the middle order in thus far. have and in the squad who could replace Rahul in the middle order if the latter is required to open the innings with

--IANS

rkm/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)