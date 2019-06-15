Top 5 controversial moments in Ind-Pak encounters

Whenever play in a match, there's bound to be some drama as players are high on adrenaline, not willing to let their foot down to outplay the opposition.

Whether it comes to skills or verbal exchanges, players of both the teams leave no stone unturned to emerge victorious. With all the hype and buzz around what is touted to be the "mother of all clashes", players often indulge in verbal exchanges and altercations which, despite looking ugly, make the game even more exciting.

And when the Men in Blue take on in their fourth fixture in on Sunday, one can be rest assured that apart from cricket, fans would be treated be some raw emotions and heated verbal exchanges at the Old Trafford.

have an awesome record against when it comes to World Cup, leading the 1992 champions 6-0 in all editions of the showpiece event.

IANS takes a look at the top five controversial moments which took place in the past during the high-octane India-Pakistan clashes:

mimicking in 1992

During match at in Australia, Pakistan's was getting agitated by wicketkeeper Kiran More's excessive appealing.

The two exchanged words and Miandad even complained to the umpire. In the very next delivery, the Pakistan batsman ran a double and even though he had made his ground, More took the bails off and appealed for a run-out.

More's over-enthusiastic appeal for a leg-side catch of Miandad during the match brought out one of the most hilarious reactions from the Pakistan batsman. A frustrated Miandad jumped up and down to mimic More, leaving everyone in splits.

Venkatesh Prasad's perfect reply to in 1996

In the 1996 quarterfinal at the in Bengaluru, Pakistan were in a formidable position during their chase of 287, with keeping the scorers busy.

After he brought up his fifty with a lovely cover drive off the of Venkatesh Prasad, some words were exchanged between the duo. Sohail pointed at the cover boundary, suggesting that he would be hitting Prasad's next ball there.

However, it was the Indian medium pacer who had the last laugh as he clean bowled Sohail the very next ball.

Prasad, who was generally quite clam and composed, didn't hold back and gave a send-off to Sohail.

Verbal exchange between Gambhir, Afridi in 2007

During the third ODI of Pakistan's tour of India in 2007, India opener got involved in a nasty verbal altercation with at the in

After Gambhir hit Afridi for a boundary, the Pakistan all-rounder uttered a few words which the former didn't react to. However, in the same over, Gambhir collided with Afridi while taking a quick single. Following the collision, pleasantries (in Hindi and Punjabi) were exchanged between the duo and eventually the umpires had to intervene to calm down both the players.

Gambhir-Kamran verbal spat in 2010

Another incident involving Gambhir occurred in the fourth game of the 2010 Asia Cup in Dambulla, The left-hander missed a nudge around the corner off and the ball was pouched by wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal, who thought he had his man. He

made an overzealous appeal for a catch which was eventually turned down by the umpire.

However, during the drinks break, Gambhir and Kamran advanced towards each other and almost butted heads while exchanging glares and spilling expletives at each other.

Umpire had to intervene to separate them and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was Gambhir's batting partner at that moment, quickly pulled the lad away to defuse the tension.

Harbhajan-Akhtar showdown

In the same match where Gambhir and were involved in a verbal spat, a showdown also took place between Shoaib Akhtar and Harbhajan Singh in the dying moments of the game.

India, chasing 267, needed seven runs of the last over. The atmosphere was tense as India didn't have any proper batsman at the crease. Akhtar, who bowled the penultimate over, was trying to ensure that Harbhajan didn't take India home.

During the over, the off-spinner missed one of the balls and Akhtar started hurling expletives in Punjabi. Seeing both the players getting high on emotions, the umpires were forced to intervene.

However, it was Harbhajan who had the last laugh as he smacked for a maximum in the next over. He was seen roaring like a tiger which didn't impress Akhtar, who was stationed at the fine-leg boundary.

