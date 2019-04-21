RJD contemplates action against Tej Pratap Yadav

The Rashtriya (RJD) in is contemplating disciplinary action against Lalu Prasad's elder son Yadav for raising a banner of revolt and "anti-party activities", said party leaders on Sunday.

Last month, former launched the Lalu-Rabri Morch (LRM) after alleging that he was being sidelined in the party and fielded Angesh Kumar Singh as LRM candidate from the Sheohar Lok Sabha seat against RJD candidate

said had noticed this and disciplinary committee of the party would take up the issue.

Another RJD leader close to Lalu Prasad's family said was giving sleepless nights to the family as well as the party. "There is pressure from within the party to take action against Tej Pratap for his anti-party activities," he said.

According to RJD sources, senior and former Union who last week quit the party was the first to demand action against Tej Pratap.

"Worried over likely damage to the party's prospects in the Lok Sabha polls by Tej Pratap, the RJD may be forced to take action against him. Political compulsion may force party to act against him," another said.

Tej Pratap is openly campaigning against the RJD candidate and termed him a BJP agent. He said the "LRM is part of the RJD -- like the BJP is a part of the RSS".

As per the seat-sharing formula, the RJD is contesting 19 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats, the nine and smaller parties the remaining seats.

--IANS

ik/pg/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)