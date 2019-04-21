India strongly condemns killings in Sri Lanka

strongly condemned the serial blasts on multiple locations in on which killed 185 people, with Kovind and Modi saying stood in solidarity with the island nation.

The said that had always opposed and rejected terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and called for concerted action by the international community against terrorism, including cross-border terrorism.

There can be no justification whatsoever for any act of terror, it said in a statement.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and government of We wish speedy recovery to those injured in the attacks. We stand together with the people and government of in this hour of grief," the Ministry said.

called for bringing to justice expeditiously all perpetrators of such ghastly and heinous acts and those who provide them support.

"India condemns the terror attacks in Sri Lanka and offers its condolences to the people and government of the country," Kovind tweeted.

"Such senseless violence, aimed at innocent people, has no place in civilised society. We stand in complete solidarity with Sri Lanka," he added.

Modi added: "Strongly condemn the horrific blasts in Sri Lanka. There is no place for such barbarism in our region. India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured."

A string of explosions rocked churches and hotels in Colombo and elsewhere during Easter Sunday, causing the worst mayhem since the end of the civil war a decade ago.

--IANS

mr/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)