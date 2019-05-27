Rohingya killings: Myanmar frees jailed soldiers early

has granted an early release to seven soldiers, jailed for killing 10 Rohingya Muslim men and boys during a 2017 military crackdown.

The soldiers were sentenced in 2018 to 10 years in prison for the village killings, but they "are no longer detained", prison officials were cited as saying by the

These soldiers were the only people convicted for the 2017 crackdown on Rohingya in More than 700,000 people fled the country due to the military operation.

A told reporters the seven soldiers convicted over the executions were "no longer detained in our prisons," without giving further details.

On the other hand, the journalists -- Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo -- who exposed the massacre were sentenced to seven years in prison. They were granted a presidential amnesty in May after serving 16 months.

Authorities launched a probe into the killings after the journalists' investigative work was published.

The massacre - and the jailing of journalists investigating it - was seen by observers as indicative of the Army's role in the treatment of Rohingya in

Aside from the Inn Din killings, the military exonerated itself of any wrongdoing in Rakhine, despite large amounts of testimony from Rohingya refugees describing atrocities.

--IANS

soni/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)