Teenager killed in mysterious Kashmir blast

A teenager was killed and another critically injured on Monday in a mysterious explosion in the border area of Gurez in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.
Police sources said 16-year-old Amjad was killed and Ishtiyaq Ahmad was critically injured when they fiddled with an explosive device while playing in a forest near Chuntiwari village.
Doctors at the Dawar hospital in Gurez said Ishtiyaq had sustained critical injuries and he was referred for specialized treatment to Srinagar.
