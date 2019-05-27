JUST IN
Teenager killed in mysterious Kashmir blast

IANS  |  Srinagar 

A teenager was killed and another critically injured on Monday in a mysterious explosion in the border area of Gurez in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Police sources said 16-year-old Amjad was killed and Ishtiyaq Ahmad was critically injured when they fiddled with an explosive device while playing in a forest near Chuntiwari village.

Doctors at the Dawar hospital in Gurez said Ishtiyaq had sustained critical injuries and he was referred for specialized treatment to Srinagar.

Mon, May 27 2019. 19:22 IST

