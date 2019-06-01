Rohtang Pass reopens for motorists after six months

The majestic snow-covered Rohtang Pass, located at an altitude of 13,050 feet in Himachal Pradesh's district, was reopened for the tourists on Saturday after six months of closure, officials said.

"The road link to the through the was reopened," a district administration told IANS.

He said the top of the is still covered with snow and tourists have been advised to take precautions while crossing the pass.

sources said only 1,300 vehicles with government permits are allowed to ply across the Rohtang Pass, some 51 km from here, every day as per the guidelines.

The pass, located in the Pir Panjal range, attracts hordes of backpackers, especially foreigners.

--IANS

vg/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)