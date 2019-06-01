BEL diversifying into civilian sectors to spur growth

State-run Electronics Ltd (BEL) is diversifying into more civilian areas to spur its corporate growth in fiscal 2019-20, a top said on Saturday.

"As diversification into non-defence opportunities will drive our growth, we are entering into more verticals in the civilian sector, including space electronics, solar, homeland security, smart cards, telecom, railways, civil aviation, and lithium batteries," BEL told reporters here.

Though the city-based defence behemoth caters largely to the Indian armed forces, including the army, navy and air force, it has been foraying into more civilian space for diversification and broad-basing its business, rolling out electronic voting machines (EVMs), solar panels for intelligent traffic management signals and set-top boxes for

"We supplied over a million EVMs and (VVPAT) units to the for conducing the recent Lok Sabha elections across the country. Our machines were used in 400 of the 542 parliamentary seats. The order contributed Rs 2,600 crore business in fiscal 2018-19," Gowtama said.

"The poll panel also used EVMs and VVPATs made by the Hyderabad-based state-run of (ECIL) in the remaining 142 parliamentary seats," he said after presenting the financial performance of the 'Navaratna' company.

The company will supply more EVMs and VVPATs to the states where the assembly elections are due later this year or early next year. The orders will be for new machines and upgraded versions to replace the older voting machines.

