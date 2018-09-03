Rupee ends at lowest level of 71.21 per dollar

The reversed all the gains made earlier in the day to close at an all-time low of 71.21 per dollar on Monday, a weak trend among its global peers and amid concerns of a wider trade deficit.

On Friday, it settled at 70.99-71, after hitting a low of 71 per greenback.

Currencies across emerging markets have been lately subdued due to the global trade war concerns, analysts said.

--IANS

rrb/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)