Salman goes shirtless, pitches for 'Swachch, fit Bharat'

After Modi on his "decisive victory", Bollywood superstar went shirtless in a bid to urge Indians to work towards a 'swachch and fit Bharat'.

Salman, awaiting the release of his film "Bharat", on Thursday took to and posted a shirtless photograph, giving fans a dose of nostalgia of his "Oh oh jaane jana" song from "Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya".

"Chilling and watching the news... Swachch Bharat, Fit Bharat," he captioned the photograph.

Clearly, he was following the results of the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

He also took to to congratulate Modi on his victory for a second term.

"Many congratulations Modi on your decisive victory. We stand by you in building a stronger India," Salman wrote on Thursday.

As for Salman's shirtless post, it was flooded with comments from users. commented: "Bhai just turned 18", while Salman's and commented: "Bhai is back".

