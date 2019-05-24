Care for your hair with aloe vera, coconot oil

Heat, and is a combination that can take a toll on your But you can care well for it with the combined goodness of vera and oil, suggest experts.

Here are some benefits of vera and oil that will make your summer softer and healthier, as pointed out by expert Aparna Santhanam:

* Makes hair silky, soft: Besides the proteolytic enzymes, vera's high content of protein, vitamins, and minerals also nourish your hair follicles efficiently, improving the overall texture. And we all know how easy it is to style soft hair and create graceful curls or messy buns for the many party looks for the season

* Natural protection from hard water: The summer season sees a rise in the salt content in water which makes it hard and slightly harmful for hair and can make your hair brittle. A gentle massage with oil mixed with will protect hair from deep within and also make it soft and silky. Alongside, it also keeps hair moisturized and naturally hydrated and helps maintain the pH balance of your hair. Aloe vera's anti-fungal properties also ensure a healthy scalp, therefore helping you solve a number of problems that arise because of dry, itchy scalp.

* Repairs the hair, locks from within: They are both enriched with conditioning properties. Aloe vera contains healing enzymes which repairs dead skin cells on the scalp. And together with coconut oil, it eliminates dullness from one's hair.

* Boosts hair growth: They are known to be natural accelerators of hair growth and give volume, and an easy solution may lie in Parachute Advansed Aloevera Enriched Coconut Hair Oil.

Saania Singh, Co-Founder, Zero Gravity Aesthetics, said:

* The natural goodness of aloe vera combined with a host of beneficial properties gives your hair the strength and sheen you have always wanted it to have.

* If hair loss is something you suffer from, then using aloe for hair growth is a great idea.

* It forms a protective layer over your hair that keeps it safe from harmful environmental elements and also keeps it consistently hydrated.

* It can also relieve scalp itchiness and irritation thanks to its potent anti-puritic properties.

* It can reduce dandruff.

