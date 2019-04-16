Samantha Akkineni confirms doing cameo 'Manmadhudu 2'

Samantha Akkineni, who is basking in the success of her latest Telugu outing "Majili", has confirmed signing a cameo in her Nagarjunas upcoming romantic comedy " 2".

Samantha confirmed it without divulging much information.

"I play a very interesting extended cameo in ' 2'. At the moment, I'm not allowed to reveal anything about my character, but can vouch that it's going to be an important one in the story. I am really looking forward to start shooting," she said.

" 2", which has gone on the floors, stars Nagarjuna and Rakul Preet in the lead roles.

The film, currently being shot in Portugal, is being directed by actor-filmmaker

Also starring Lakshmi, Vennela Kishore, and in crucial roles, "Manmadhudu 2" has music by Chaitan Bharadwaj.

Meanwhile, Samantha's "Majili" has turned out to be a blockbuster. The film has already grossed over Rs 50 crore worldwide at the ticket window.

"Majili", which revolves around the ups and downs in a marriage, is the first outing for Samantha and post their marriage in 2017.

--IANS

hp/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)