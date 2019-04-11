Chiranjeevi, Jr. NTR, Ram Charan cast their vote

Popular Telugu stars such as Chiranjeevi, NTR, and Arjun among others cast their ballot here on Thursday.

Sudheer Babu, Manchu Vishnu, Amala Akkineni, MM Keeravani and filmmaker S.S Rajamouli among others, also stepped out to vote on the first day of the Lok Sabha elections.

voted along with his family members, including his wife, son and daughter-in-law

NTR was joined by his mother and wife at the polling booth.

and cast his vote in

Nandamuri Balakrishna was accompanied by his wife to cast the vote.

Arjun preferred to go alone and vote.

A thrilled Rajamouli after voting took to twitter and wrote: "Half of my unit members left to their towns and villages to exercise their vote. Good. Do vote. If you think no party/candidate makes a difference, make use of nota."

Newlywed couple and came together to vote.

--IANS

hp/rb/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)