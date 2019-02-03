Samsung's A90 to come with pop-up selfie camera: Report

Samsung's is reportedly coming with a pop-up camera, famous tipster Ice Universe revealed on

" is perfect. It will be Samsung's first pop-up front camera phone, so its screen is perfect, there is no notch, no hole," Ice Universe tweeted on Saturday.

Not much information about the specifications of the are known as of now, but the device is expected to make its debut later this year, media reported.

introduced the triple and quad-camera setups as part of its A-series in 2018.

In November 2018, the South Korean company released Galaxy A9 with a quad-rear camera setup.

While other global players like Apple, Huawei, and have secured patents on foldable smartphones, Samsung's -- -- showcased the first glimpse of its at its Developer Conference in in November 2018.

The first million units of Samsung's foldable are expected to ship in March 2019.

