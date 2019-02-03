Sunny day in Himachal, more snow, rain expected

It was a sunny Sunday morning in Himachal Pradesh, but the has forecast more rainfall and snow throughout the state from February 5.

The Department said Shimla, Narkanda, Kufri, Manali and Dalhousie, located in mid-hills, might witness moderate snowfall next week as well.

A western disturbance -- originating from and moving across the Afghanistan- region -- will be active again in the region from February 5 to 8, told IANS.

Kalpa in district and Dalhousie in Chamba saw more snowfall in the past 24 hours.

Shimla, which saw a low of 3.3 degrees Celsius, a rise from Saturday's 2.2, while its neighbouring Kufri, which still has plenty snow accumulation, saw the night temperature at 1 degree.

Manali, about 250km from here, is also wrapped under a blanket of snow. It saw a minimum of minus 3 degrees Celsius.

Keylong in Lahaul and district was the coldest in the state at minus 15 degrees Celsius.

It was minus 7.4 degrees in Kalpa, 3 in Dalhousie and 3.6 in Dharamsala.

--IANS

vg/rs/ksk

