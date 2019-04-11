Sandeep Nahar wants to do reality TV show soon

"Kesari" says he is keen to take up a reality television show.

"I have been a part of films and TV shows, but have not done even a single reality show. I really want to try my hand at that as well. Once I am offered a good one, I will definitely take it up," said in a statement.

The action-adventure genre is something he wants to explore.

"I want to do 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'. I love watching that show and the stunts shown in it are super cool. Even while watching the show, I am constantly thinking if I will be able to do the stunt that they are showing," he said.

What about "Bigg Boss"?

"I liked 'Bigg Boss' but now it has become a mess. In the previous seasons, contestants like Swami Om have spoiled the image of it. I can't bear such things. I am not okay with people screaming and crying around me all the time. I love to watch 'Bigg Boss' but being in it is something that I am not cut for."

