Nahar Industrial Enterprises gets revision in ratings for bank facilities

From ICRA

Nahar Industrial Enterprises announced that ICRA has revised the long term and short term rating for Rs 1471 crore bank facilities of the company to ICRA A- and ICRA A2+ from ICRA A and ICRA A1 respectively. The outlook on the long term ratings is stable.

First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 18:19 IST

