Nahar Industrial Enterprises gets revision in ratings for bank facilities

-
ALSO READ
Nahar Industrial Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.91 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Delhi Metro makes another foray into NCR, total span reaches 317 km
Lebanon newspaper goes blank to protest political crisis
Safety inspection of Escorts Mujesar-Raja Nahar Singh section of Delhi Metro's Violet line on Friday
PM to flag off Escorts Mujesar-Raja Nahar Singh section on Monday
-
From ICRANahar Industrial Enterprises announced that ICRA has revised the long term and short term rating for Rs 1471 crore bank facilities of the company to ICRA A- and ICRA A2+ from ICRA A and ICRA A1 respectively. The outlook on the long term ratings is stable.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU