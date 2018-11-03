Saqib fascinated with realism in cinema

Saleem, who is busy shooting for a digital show "Rangbaaz", says he is fascinated with the of realism in now.

Talking about a dash of realism in cinema now, told IANS: "I am very fascinated by it. I always feel for an actor, it is a very a tricky thing to do when people are out there."

The 30-year-old actor, who is the brother of Huma Qureshi, praised for his portrayal of in the 2018 film "Sanju".

He added that it gets difficult yet interesting for an actor just to test the skill (when featuring in such films).

"As a phase it is really interesting," he added.

"Rangbaaz" will narrate the story of a man engaged in the dark and dirty world of crime and show the human side of one of the most feared gangsters of the region in the 1990s. It is set against the backdrop of Gorakhpur, and will be seen playing a gangster.

--IANS

dc/nv/sed

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)